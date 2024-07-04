Former Detroit Pistons Veteran Joins Miami Heat in Free Agency
The New York Knicks are going to move on from their veteran trade acquisition that came from the Detroit Pistons.
Alec Burks, a former first-rounder in 2011, spent the last two seasons playing for the Pistons.
After a run with the New York Knicks in 2022, Burks was brought on by the Pistons via trade. He spent the entire 2022-2023 season in Detroit, averaging 13 points on 41 percent shooting from deep in 51 games.
In 2023-2024, Burks remained with the Pistons for the first stretch of the year. He collected 43 games of action, producing 13 points on 40 percent shooting from three.
Being that Burks is a seasoned veteran with plenty of experience, he was described as a potential trade piece to a contender throughout the last season. The Knicks picked up Burks, along with Bojan Bogdanovic. Burks’ second stint in New York did not go as planned.
In 23 games, Burks averaged seven points on 30 percent shooting from the floor.
During the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Burks didn’t register a single appearance. In the second round, he saw the court for six of the Knicks’ final seven games. He averaged 15 points on 43 percent shooting from deep.
As he entered free agency, Burks finds a fresh team. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Burks will join the Miami Heat. He’s expected to sign with a one-year deal.
Both Burks and Bogdanovic will leave the Knicks after the Pistons dealt them to New York. By choice, Burks is headed for South Beach. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic found himself traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Mikal Bridges blockbuster. He’s currently viewed as a candidate who could potentially get re-routed at some point.