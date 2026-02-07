How Detroit Pistons Finished Home Stand Strong With Blowout Win vs. New York Knicks

The Detroit Pistons got back to winning ways with a 118-80 win over the New York Knicks in Detroit. The Pistons improved to 38-12 and 22-6 at home. Detroit has now won four of their last five games.

The Pistons took a 28-17 lead into the second quarter, thanks to a buzzer-beating three by Dannis Jenkins at the point to give the Pistons some breathing room at the end of one.

Pistons Able to Limit Jalen Brunson to Minimal Efficiency

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) walks off the court after the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons were able to take the wind out of the sails of the Knicks by limiting Jalen Brunson. Brunson shot just 15 percent from the floor in the first half, the worst mark of his career when taking 10+ field goal attempts in the first two quarters. Brunson would end 4/20 from the floor. The Knicks' 80 points are the fewest they have scored all season.

More importantly than Brunson being limited by the stout Detroit defense, the Pistons found a way to win a game in which Cade Cunningham did not put up stellar numbers. Cunningham managed just 11 points on 4/11 shooting. The Pistons had a full team effort in the win, with bench player Daniss Jenkins notching 18 points on 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Pistons Shoot Lights out From Range While Forcing 13 Knicks Turnovers

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) knocks the ball from New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duncan Robinson continued his good form as well, going 3-7 from downtown while Tobias Harris went 3/6 and Caris Lavert went 2/3 from beyond the arc. The Pistons forced 13 Knicks turnovers and held New York to 8-33 from the three-point line.

The Pistons were able to out-rebound the Knicks 44-35 in the win, and saw their bench put up 66 points in the winning effort. Paul Reed pitched in with 12 off the bench, and Kevin Huerter had eight points.

Pistons Take to the Road After Successful Home Stand

Apr 2, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff signals to the bench during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Pistons finished their home stand going 3-1, with their lone loss coming to the Washington Wizards in the third of four games at the Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will now take to the road for a grueling road trip, playing four games away from Detroit in the span of 11 days.

The Pistons will have the weekend off before kicking off their road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets, who are winners of eight straight games. The Pistons last saw the Hornets on December 20 of 2025, when they defeated Charlotte 112-86.