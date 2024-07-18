Former Detroit Pistons Veteran Reaches Deal With Charlotte Hornets
Following a short stint with the Detroit Pistons, Taj Gibson is set to start a new journey in the Eastern Conference with the Charlotte Hornets.
Last week, the Hornets officially announced that Gibson was signing on for a season in Buzz City.
Gibson joins the Hornets after spending a month with the Pistons’ organization.
In early March 2024, Gibson landed a ten-day contract with the Pistons. When his short-term deal expired nearly two weeks later, the Pistons offered Gibson an opportunity to stick around. He earned a contract for the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Despite spending several weeks with the Pistons, Gibson averaged just nine minutes in four games while in Detroit. For the most part, Gibson didn’t contribute much on the floor, but the same can’t be said for his leadership role. As a veteran presence in the locker room, Gibson was helpful for a young Detroit team navigating through a 14-win season.
Now, Gibson takes on the challenge of garnering a similar role with a rebuilding Hornets team. Perhaps, with the opportunity to join the Hornets for training camp and beyond, Gibson will be able to find a larger on-court role in Charlotte.
Since 2009, the former 26th overall pick has consistently kept a role. Gibson spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Chicago Bulls. Since then, he’s had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and the New York Knicks on multiple occasions.
Last season, Gibson played 16 games in New York before joining the Pistons. He averaged ten minutes on the court during his second stint with the Knicks.
The 2024-2025 will serve as year 16 for Gibson.
