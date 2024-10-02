Former Mavs Veteran Addresses Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham Comparisons
Could Cade Cunningham resemble Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic? Former Mav Tim Hardaway Jr. wasn’t exactly willing to make that comparison on Monday at his first Detroit Pistons Media Day.
“There’s only one Luka Doncic,” Hardaway said with a smile.
That’s a knock by Hardaway on his new teammate. Anybody would have a hard time making a comparison to the Slovenian superstar.
Since entering the NBA as the third-overall pick in 2018, Doncic has developed into one of the NBA’s best young players. During his rookie effort, Doncic produced 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in 72 games. From that point on, he hasn’t averaged fewer than 27 points and eight assists throughout the duration of a season.
Since Doncic entered the league, Hardaway was his teammate. The two shared the floor for the past six seasons before the Mavs struck a trade with the Pistons over the summer. Suddenly, Hardaway went from being a key reserve on a championship contender to being a valuable veteran piece to a young and rebuilding Pistons team that is headlined by the rising star, Cade Cunningham.
While Hardaway doesn’t see Doncic in Cunningham’s game—similarities are there.
“I definitley see a little bit in Cade for sure,” Hardaway told reporters. “The height and how strong he is with the ball playing against him and playing pick up here and there. [Cade] coming off ball screens, the passing. He has what it takes. Like I said, there’s not Luka, but he could damn near be close.”
The Pistons made a big investment in Cunningham this offseason. Therefore, they hope the former No. 1 overall pick reaches multi-time All-Star status and frequent mentions in the MVP conversation, similar to Doncic.
With Hardaway playing alongside a dynamic guard like Doncic, and even Kyrie Irving, he should be a great veteran presence to help guide the young guard through the next phase of his journey as the Pistons look to turn things around.