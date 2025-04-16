Former NBA Coach Gets Critical of Knicks Fans Before Pistons Series
When it comes to New York Knicks fans, Stan Van Gundy ,has a bone to pick. Heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the former head coach recently got critical of the Knicks base, along with the Philadelphia 76ers. That should surely add some spice to the first round, as the Knicks will take on one of Van Gundy’s former teams, the Detroit Pistons.
“The Knicks fans and the Philly fans, they are … they’re front-running fans,” Van Gundy told the New York Post. ”They’re in love with their team when things are going well, but they’ll boo their team off the floor when they’re not playing well. That’s not a crowd that’s focused on lifting you up."
Van Gundy’s comments come less than a week before the Pistons and the Knicks will go head-to-head in the playoffs. For the Knicks, they’ve become regulars in the Eastern Conference bracket. For the Pistons, they are seeing the postseason for the first time since 2019.
When Van Gundy coached the Pistons, they made the postseason just once out of four seasons. During the 2015-2016 season, Detroit was swept in the first round. Van Gundy went one more year as the head coach of the Pistons before getting replaced by Dwane Casey.
Despite the former head coach’s criticism of New York fans, it won’t change the environment in Detroit’s favor on Saturday. Madison Square Garden remains a difficult court to play on as an opponent, whether the stands are filled with frontrunners or not.
The Pistons know how difficult MSG is on a regular night, but fortunately, they’ve found success there this past season. During both visits to Manhattan, the Pistons swept the Knicks. Saturday’s game fires up a battle against a different beast, so Detroit will have to be especially prepared for what’s to come.
The Pistons and the Knicks are slated for a 6 PM ET tip for Game 1 on Saturday.