Former No. 1 Pick Named as Possible FA Target for Pistons
At this stage in the offseason, the Detroit Pistons appear to have the roster they plan to carry into the start of the regular season. However, there is still one key role that can be addressed.
The Pistons already have their lead guard of the future in Cade Cunningham. However, they've struggled to find a consistent backup for him. Multiple players took on this role last season, with Marcus Sasser ending the year as Monty Williams' point guard for the second unit.
During a recent mailbag, James Edwards of The Athletic was asked about the Pistons' backup guard situation. He cited Sasser and Jaden Ivey as the players likely to play behind Cunningham. That said, he did also toss out a player on the open market. That being former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.
Could Detroit go out and get a more proven point guard to log minutes behind Cunningham or alongside him? It’s possible. Markelle Fultz is still available, and the franchise has funds to add him. However, if the Pistons were to do that, it feels like it would be at the expense of Ivey and/or Sasser, and I’m not sure Detroit is willing to create a logjam across both guard spots for two of its recent first-round picks at this stage in its rebuild — not yet, at least.
It's been an up-and-down run for Fultz in the NBA since being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017. He's managed to turn himself into a productive two-way guard, but has struggled to stay on the floor in recent years. Over the last four seasons, he's only played in a total of 129 games.
Rotating between the starting lineup and second unit, Fultz averaged 7.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.0 SPG for the Orlando Magic. Turning 26 years old earlier this year, he is just getting ready to enter his prime years. Despite this, he might not be the best fit for a number of reasons.
For starters, Fultz isn't a threat to shoot from beyond the arc. He's shot under 30% from deep for most of his career and rarely gets off attempts. Seeing that the Pistons already have floor spacing concerns, adding another non-shooter would complicate things.
Between his offensive limitations and fear of creating a log jam, Detroit should look to handle the backup PG spot in-house before looking at outside options. Sasser showed nice flashes at the end of last season, and Ivey has lead guard potential. This duo should be more than capable of handling the minutes when Cunningham is off the floor.