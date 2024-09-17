Former Pistons Forward Leaves Rival Team for Reunion With Knicks
A former Detroit Pistons veteran is forming a reunion ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Marcus Morris is set to join the New York Knicks for a second stint, the team announced.
At this point in his career, the 35-year-old doesn’t have a guaranteed spot on the roster for next season. But Morris’ experience should give him an advantage to stick with the playoff-ready roster in New York.
Last year, Morris started the season off as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He was heading into his fifth year with the team, but it was clear Morris didn’t intend to stick around. In late October, the Clippers moved Morris in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Morris would appear in 37 games for the Sixers during the 2023-2024 season. He averaged 17 minutes on the court, producing seven points and three rebounds per game. At the 2024 trade deadline, Morris was included in one of the Sixers’ many deals.
A three-team trade sent Morris to the San Antonio Spurs. A rebuilding Spurs team didn’t have any plans to keep Morris on board for the remainder of the season. The veteran forward was waived shortly after getting traded. Nearly one month later, Morris inked a 10-Day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When the deal expired, he landed an offer to keep him in Cleveland for the rest of the season.
Morris played in 12 games for the Cavs, averaging 15 minutes of action during the regular season. During the playoffs, Morris produced six points and three rebounds per game in nine outings.
Throughout the offseason, Morris was linked to two potential reunions with the Sixers and the Cavs. He ends up on the Knicks’ roster for training camp.
A stop in New York came a couple of seasons after Morris’ two-season run on the Pistons. In 2015, Morris was traded to the Pistons and started 80 games for them in 2015-2016. The veteran forward flashed consistency with 14 points and five rebounds per game.
The 2016-2017 season included a run with similar production from Morris. After his second season with the Pistons, Morris was included in a trade to the Boston Celtics. The veteran forward spent two years in Boston before signing with the Knicks in 2019. That run would last 43 games, but Morris produced a career-high 20 points per game throughout that stretch. The veteran hopes to find similar success next year.