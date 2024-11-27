Grizzlies Star Ja Morant's Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
Coming off their exciting win against the Toronto Raptors, the Detroit Pistons are slated to take on the Grizzlies Wednesday night. Despite recently making his return to action, J.B. Bickerstaff won't have to game plan to go against one All-Star.
After missing the Grizzlies last eight games, Ja Morant made his return to action Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star guard quickly returned to form, posting 22 points and 11 assists in 23 minutes of action. Having just missed extended time, the Grizzlies seem to be proceeding with caution with their star point guard. Morant has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup.
Even though Morant won't be action, the Pistons will still have to prepare to go against a skilled point guard. Scotty Pippen Jr. has finally found a home in the NBA in Memphis, and is making the most of his opportunity. Recently starting in place of Morant, Pippen Jr. erupted for 30 points and 10 assists against the Chicago Bulls.
Aside from Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane is another player Detroit will have to watch closely with Morant on the sidelines. The sharpshooting guard will likely be a focal point in the offense as Memphis fills the void of the former No. 2 pick.
Even though they'll be shorthanded, the Pistons are going to have their hands full with this Grizzlies team. They've remained competitive despite their injury, currently sitting in fifth place at the Western Conference at 11-7.
As for the Pistons, they'll look to keep their momentum rolling as they slowly crawl back to .500.