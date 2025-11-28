Three keys in the Pistons NBA Cup win or bust clash with the Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons welcome the Orlando Magic tonight (Friday), knowing that a win will confirm their place in the next round of the NBA Cup.

A win by any margin will suffice. Lose, and they are eliminated. For the Magic, if they win – they’re in.

However, the Pistons come into tonight’s game in unfamiliar territory, having lost their first game in 13 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, denying them a chance of a franchise-best 14 consecutive victories.

"We all wanted it tonight, we all wanted 14 wins," Cade Cunningham said after the loss to the Celtics.

"I'm not gonna act like it didn't mean anything to us. It's a big deal; we all wanted to be on that side of history, but it didn't happen.”

So, what does that mean for tonight’s battle against the Magic? Here are three keys to the game.

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK

After 13 straight wins, Detroit comes into this game with a different mindset. To return to winning ways and assure themselves that the loss to the Celtics was a blip.

It won’t be easy against an exciting Orlando team that is a tough nut to crack and is also playing to advance to the next round of the NBA Cup.

Orlando is coming off a record-breaking and fiery 144-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Guard Jalen Suggs was ejected late in the first half during a scuffle, but the Magic were strong enough to overcome Philly.

Recent form is, unsurprisingly, on Detroit's side. They dismissed the Magic 135-116 in late October, outscoring their counterparts 70-52 in the final two quarters behind 30 points and 10 assists from Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons will want more of the same.

COULD THIS CRUNCH GAME COME DOWN TO FINE MARGINS?

If you look at the stats, both teams are relatively evenly matched in most areas. Both average 119 points a game, though the Magic hold the slight edge at 119.3 with the Pistons at 119.2.

Both sides shoot 35 percent from deep, and Detroit have the slimmest of edges in the rebounding category, pulling down 46 boards a game compared to 44 from Orlando.

Interestingly, the Magic are second in transition points, scoring 19.3 a game, whereas the Pistons are down in eighth with 16.9. But Detroit are fourth in transition points allowed, conceding 13.7 points, while Orlando – who concede 114.3 points a game - is down in the bottom half in 25th, giving away 16.8 in fast break scores.

CADE CUNNINGHAM NEEDS A BIG GAME

It goes without saying that this is win or bust for the Pistons, and they will look to their star Cunningham to put up the same numbers he has been dishing out all season.

Cunningham had a 42-point game in the loss to Boston, more than any other player on Wednesday night, despite it ending in defeat. He is ninth in the league in points, at 28.1 a game, along with 9.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds. He has gone 11 games scoring 20 points or more.

The Pistons need him to catch fire tonight.