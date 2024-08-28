How Does Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Compare to NBA Stars for NBA 2K25?
The NBA 2K25 rankings are out, and to no surprise, Cade Cunningham is No. 1 on the Detroit Pistons.
Since landing with the organization first-overall a few years ago, Cunningham was established as the team’s franchise player. That remains the case heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season as Cunningham just signed a significant deal with the team at the start of the offseason.
With the rankings surfacing on the net this week, it was revealed Cunningham cracked the Top 50. How does he compare to other NBA stars in the game at the start of the season?
Cunningham begins with an 86 overall in the game. He shares the same ranking as six other players.
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
- Derrick White, Boston Celtics
- Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
With three seasons under his belt, Cunningham is widely viewed as a potential All-Star in the future. During his rookie effort, he finished third in the Rookie of the Year race after appearing in 64 games. Cunningham averaged 17 points and six assists.
Year two started off well but ended prematurely due to an injury. After producing 20 points and six assists per game in 12 outings, Cunningham’s season was cut short.
Last year, Cunningham returned and showed plenty of improvement. He produced 23 points and eight assists per game. The young guard also knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field, drilling 36 percent from beyond the arc.
This year, the Pistons changed the roster around to favor Cunningham’s style of play. They hope to see another step taken forward for the former top pick. Over time, he could see his 86 overall increase.