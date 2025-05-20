Insider Makes Case for Detroit Pistons to Pursue Former NBA 6MOY
Coming off a season where they shattered expectations, the Detroit Pistons have a busy offseason ahead of them. Trajan Langdon is once again tasked with finding complementary pieces who can help the roster continue to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Armed with a decent amount of cap space this summer, the Pistons have the financial flexibility to land a key contributor in free agency. Among the players who could pop up on their radar is Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid. The former Sixth Man of the Year has a player option for next season, which he'll likely decline in favor of a new deal.
In a recent column for The Athletic, insider Hunter Patterson broke down numerous players the Pistons could target in free agency. Among those he made the most compelling case for was the Timberwolves' versatile forward.
Reid would present Detroit with bench depth this upcoming season and a starting power forward with the ability to stretch the floor for Cunningham in the future. He’s a three-level scorer who possesses a coveted skill set and would also be a nice scoring contrast to Jalen Duren’s paint presence.
Over the past two years, Reid has been one of the top reserve players in the NBA. This season for the Timberwolves, he averaged 14.2 PPG and 6.0 RPG while connecting on 37.9% of his threes.
Between his flexibility in the frontcourt and his ability to space the floor, Reid makes a lot of sense for Detroit in free agency. Short term, he is a reliable option off the bench behind Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren. Still only 25 years old, he's on a similar timeline as the rest of the Pistons' core. This allows him to potentially be a floor-spacing option with size at power forward long-term while Detroit looks to contend with Cade Cunningham at the helm.