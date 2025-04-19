Is Cade Cunningham Injury-Free Heading Into Pistons-Knicks Series?
One of the very few concerning storylines surrounding the Detroit Pistons while heading into the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season was the injury status surrounding Cade Cunningham.
During a March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham suffered a calf injury while working on a 35-point effort in 38 minutes. After the 123-117 loss, the Pistons star underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a calf contusion
When Cunningham was considered a late scratch in the following game against the New Orleans Pelicans, his sudden absence didn’t seem too concerning at first. Missing the following five games changed the narrative.
Fortunately, the Pistons managed to get Cunningham back in the mix on April 5 for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. On a minutes restriction, Cunningham produced 25 points in 27 minutes. He slowly worked his way back to being a full-time participant, closing out his final three games by averaging 36 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in a little over 100 minutes of action.
As the season was winding down, Cunningham frequently found himself on the injury report due to his calf setback and a knee concern. Although he missed the final game of the season, the Pistons consider Cunningham to be injury-free heading into their Saturday night Game 1 battle against the New York Knicks.
This season, Cunningham has averaged over 30 points in four games against New York. The Pistons hold a 3-1 record over the Knicks during the regular season. Saturday’s game will be the first playoff action of Cunningham’s young career.
The Pistons and the Knicks are slated for a 6 PM ET tip.