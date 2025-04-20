Isaiah Stewart's Early Night Off in Pistons-Knicks Matchup Explained
It didn’t take long to notice in the Game 1 matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks that the underdog’s backup center, Isaiah Stewart, was still feeling the effects of a knee injury that lingered throughout the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Although Stewart is typically relied on as a critical defensive weapon for Detroit, he saw the court for just 48 seconds of the fourth quarter in Game 1. That was the same quarter the Knicks dropped 40 against the Pistons, coming back from an eight-point deficit.
Taking Stewart out of the game for the final stretch wasn’t a strategic gamble on JB Bickerstaff’s part. It was a safety precaution, according to the head coach.
“I mean, it’s tough. He means so much to us,” Bickerstaff told reporters after the game. “There’s so many things that he can do, you know? At some point, my choice was to protect him, and I just thought that was the right decision to make.”
Detroit surely missed Stewart’s physicality and defensive value, but they need to keep him as healthy as possible moving forward. Stewart’s status for Game 2 couldn’t be revealed just yet, but he’s a name to keep an eye on as the Pistons approach their bounce-back effort on Monday.
For what it’s worth, Stewart was a plus-eight in 19 minutes of action on Saturday in Game 1. With five rebounds and two blocks, Stewart was posing a threat down low on the Knicks, and that’s been the case for most of the season.
After Detroit fell apart in the final 12 minutes of action, they dropped Game 1 with a 123-112 loss. They are back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night before heading home for a two-game stretch.