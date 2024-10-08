Isaiah Stewart Opens up on Being a 'Menace' for Detroit Pistons
When it comes to physical forces on the Detroit Pistons' roster, Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the list. Following the team's preseason opener, he opened up on what it was like going back to his natural position.
During his first three years with the Pistons, Stewart exclusive played center despite being undersized for the position. Monty Williams decided to change that last season and moved him to power forward alongside Jalen Duren. With no clear backup center on the roster now, JB Bickerstaff has called up the 23-year-old to fill this role.
Stewart logged 17 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, finishing with a stat line of nine points, two rebounds, and one block. He made three of his four field goal attempts, and even got a shot to fall from beyond the arc.
Following the Pistons 120-87 win, Stewart was asked about being moved to backup center this season. He enjoys being able to help his team win with the physicality he provides in the frontcourt.
"It felt fine. It was fun throwing my body around," Stewart said. "Setting hard screens for my teammates, just being a menace. Just doing what I do to help the team win. That stuff is fun for me."
Having guys who are stars in their role is crucial for team success, and Stewart seems to be embracing that for the Pistons. Now back at center, he'll be an anchor for the second unit defensively while providing a different dynamic on offense. As Stewart mentioned, he is a hard screener and has no diving to the basket in the pick-and-roll. However, he also gives Detroit the ability to play five-out since he can space the floor.
Stewart will have another opportunity to get live reps at center Tuesday night, when the Pistons take on the Phoenix Suns in their second preseason matchup.