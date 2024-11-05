Jaden Ivey's Game vs Lakers Makes NBA Fans Rant About Former Coach
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons pulled off an upset victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. For some fans, it felt good to just simply celebrate the win as the Pistons snapped a multi-year losing streak against LeBron James and the Lakers.
For others, it was an opportunity to sound off on former Pistons head coach Monty Williams, as Jaden Ivey had a standout performance in the matchup.
Pistons Fans React to Ivey’s Performance vs. Lakers
@Joe_Truck: Monty Williams really had people thinking Ivey should get traded
@RapsReport: Remember when Monty Williams refused to play Jaden Ivey? I can’t believe how bad that guy was.
Ivey, a former fifth-overall pick out of Purdue, started his career playing for Dwane Casey. Following Ivey’s rookie year, the Pistons changed head coaches as Casey stepped down and moved into a front-office role. The Pistons hired Monty Williams from the Phoenix Suns.
Ivey’s scoring regressed in his first and only season under Williams. He produced 15 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field. From three, Ivey knocked down 34 percent of his shots. He appeared in 77 games, picking up 61 starts.
Throughout the 2024 offseason, the Pistons made major changes to the front office and the coaching staff. Williams was a part of the shift, losing his job after just one season. Still, Ivey’s struggles under Williams caused many to consider Ivey a potential trade candidate during the 2024-2025 NBA season due to fit concerns between Cade Cunningham and the third-year guard.
Through a handful of games, Ivey and Cunningham look to be a solid fit so far.
@PistonsThoughts: I think Monty Williams should give half his money to Jaden Ivey for what he tried to do to him. Jaden Ivey is thriving this season.
@BigPistonsGuy: Monty’s handling of Ivey was coaching malpractice and he should donate some money back to the team because of it
During a 35-minute shift against the Lakers on Monday, Ivey made ten of his 16 shots from the field. Adding five points from the charity stripe, the young veteran scored 26 points, which marked a team-high. In addition to his scoring, Ivey produced four assists and came down with four rebounds. On defense, he blocked a shot and snatched a steal.
In seven games this season, Ivey is scoring more while shooting more efficiently. So far, the guard has produced 19 points per game on 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.