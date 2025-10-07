Jaden Ivey's Return Lands Mixed Reviews From Pistons Fans
Jaden Ivey suited up for the Detroit Pistons on Monday night for the team’s preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The last time Ivey played in a game setting was during a Detroit victory on the first day of 2025.
While facing the Orlando Magic, Ivey was putting together one of his best-performing games of the 2024-2025 NBA season. As a Magic player dove for a loose ball, he made contact with Ivey’s leg. It resulted in a major injury for the young veteran guard.
The Pistons kept the door open for Ivey to potentially return later in the season. As Ivey’s surgery occurred in January, the timeline in place suggested he could get cleared around playoff time if the Pistons made it.
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons ended up clinching a spot in the playoffs. They secured the sixth seed and would pick up a first-round series against the New York Knicks. As the series played out, Ivey was medically cleared to return. However, it was too deep into the year.
Heading into Monday’s preseason action against the Grizzlies, Pistons fans were understandably excited for the young guard’s return to action.
Pistons Fans Expressed Excitement Over Ivey’s Return
@nsitto2: Jaden Ivey hoops is back tonight. So happy to see him healthy again.
@MobHoops: Jaden Ivey plays basketball today
@PistonsThoughts: Incredibly excited to see Jaden Ivey back on the court tonight. I expect rust from everyone (as you do in preseason), but I'm excited to see what everyone's been working on this summer
@AgreatvalueDude: I get to watch jaden ivey play basketball
@Pistonsbrody: jaden ivey hoops on my tv tonight
Mixed Results Called for Mixed Reviews
Expectations shouldn’t have been too high. After all, Ivey hasn’t been in a game setting since January 1.
Monday night was all about getting the guard’s feet wet once again. JB Bickerstaff offered up 14 minutes of action to Ivey, which tied with Tobias Harris for the fewest minutes from a starter. There was some good from Ivey, but it wasn’t all great.
@pointmadebball: Jaden Ivey scored the last 4 points of the 2Q for Detroit, including this and-one. Don’t think the injury affected his fearlessness or burst one bit, which is great to see. He continues to be one of the best at adjusting to contact mid-air to finish
@andesiamae: I’m getting annoyed about everyone saying Jaden Ivey looks bad. He broke his fibula 10 months ago and this is his first game back since and it’s preseason. He isn’t supposed to look perfect. This is just the beginning it’s only up from here.
@nsitto2: Well, Jaden Ivey still looks really fast LMAOOOO
@GambaGleeb: I know it's preseason but Jaden Ivey looks atrocious on his first game back
@PistonsDynasty: Jaden Ivey can’t be the backup 1…..
@tjs2003x: Jaden Ivey looks #bad
Ivey’s 14-minute run included him attempting five shots from the field. He knocked down just two of them. The good news is that the long shot he took from beyond the arc was a make. Last season, Ivey put a focus on improving his value as a high-volume three-point shooter, and he had one of his best seasons in that department.
The veteran guard finished the game with seven points. He also tacked on one assist and one rebound. Ivey tied for the most turnovers with three and had a few fouls.
The 2025-2026 NBA season places Ivey in another critical spot. The veteran guard is playing for a new contract while working on bouncing back from his surgery.
Last year, Ivey’s 30-game run included averages of 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and drained 41 percent of his threes.
Since the Pistons parted ways with the veteran guard Dennis Schroder, there is a chance Ivey has a steady role as a backup point guard, in addition to playing alongside Cunningham. There will be plenty of opportunities for the fourth-year veteran to showcase how valuable he is to the Pistons’ organization.