Why the Detroit Pistons Can’t Afford To Keep Kevin Huerter out of Rotation

It only took 17 minutes for guard Kevin Huerter to remind the Pistons coaching staff that he belongs in the rotation long-term.

The acquisition was quite simple. Detroit had holes in their shooting and shot-making skills while Huerter is a proven shot-maker. President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon did a great job of getting rid of very little to acquire Huerter and a 2026 first round pick swap from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Former Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Huerter played just 17 minutes Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs which was the most amount of minutes he's played since February 11. Huerter has been healthy, but simply not being included in the full rotation. He scored seven points, collected five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket between guards Kevin Huerter (27) and Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Checking in on Detroit's shooting

Detroit is still performing well offensively as a team. They sit at No. 11 in the league in offensive rating. They would be much higher if their shooting efficiency matched how well they perform inside the paint and on the free throw line.

The Pistons are ranked No. 24 in the NBA in three-point shooting efficiency at 34.5%. They rank second-to-last in percentage of points being from the three-point line as well. Detroit also ranks No. 27 in three-point shot attempts per game. It's not just the efficiency, but it's the volume as well. Kevin Huerter can shoot efficiently and consistently when given the opportunities. Huerter has proven it many times throughout his eight-year NBA career.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media following the loss to San Antonio to discuss Huerter's performance.

"He's a good basketball player and he's well-rounded. He can impact the game in so many different ways. You know, his ability to shoot the ball, his ability to make plays, to attack the basket. You know, in the right spots defensively, came up with the steal. So, great opportunity for him to get some minutes. Kind of working his way into fitting in with the group." JB Bickerstaff on Kevin Huerter

It's not just the shooting. It's the spacing Huerter provides. Huerter's ability to handle the pass and keep the offensive running smoothly as a playmaker. He's a six-foot-six secondary pick-and-roll ball handler whenever Cunningham isn't on the floor. He's much more than just a standing catch-and-shoot shooting guard.

The playoffs will not be kind to the Detroit Pistons and they know this. They saw what the Indiana Pacers were capable of last season with their fast-paced three-point shooting offense. They know what Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were capable of for so long.

In today's NBA, being bruisers in the paint and penetrating the rim at every opportunity will only get a team so far. The Pistons still have some evolving to do before the playoffs begin and it starts with making sure Huerter sees the floor much more.