Jalen Brunson Opens up on Maintaining Aggressive Mindset vs Pistons
Extending things to a sixth game, the Detroit Pistons have more than held their own against the New York Knicks. Prior to the action resuming on Thursday night, Jalen Brunson touched on staying in the right frame of mind in such a crucial matchup.
This series has been neck-and-neck from the jump, with each side having their fair share of runs that have swung the tides on any given night. In Game 5, it was the Pistons who came out of the gates strong following halftime to regain momentum. They'd manage to ride this wave the rest of the night and narrowly walk out with a win to take things back to Detroit.
Ahead of Game 6, Knicks star Jalen Brunson was asked about the Pistons' second-half surge on Tuesday night. In order to make sure something like that doesn't happen again, he feels the group needs to keep an aggressive mindset for the full 48 minutes.
"I feel liek it's more of a mentality," Brunson told reporters. "We can't let our foot off the gas regardless if we're up or down. Got to be on go the entire time."
The Pistons did what they had to do on the road again, and now find themselves with a golden opportunity to keep their season alive. They've now proven on multiple occasions they're capable of stealing a win in MSG. The pressure now shifts to taking care of business on their home floor to force a winner-take-all Game 7.
Last time the Pistons were on their home floor, things ended with a controversial no-call. They'll have to put that behind them on Thursday as they continue to battle with their backs against the wall. Game 6 is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time and will air on TNT.