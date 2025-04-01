Jalen Brunson Provides Injury Update Ahead of Pistons Matchup
One name the Detroit Pistons have to keep an eye on as the regular season winds down is Jalen Brunson.
The New York Knicks star has been dealing with an ankle injury and missing multiple weeks of action as a result. Considering the playoffs are approaching, Brunson’s availability for the postseason was starting to come into question as his injury came about.
On Sunday, Brunson addressed reporters to offer an update on his latest setback. The star guard didn’t have a timeline to reveal but mentioned that he has taken a positive step in his recovery by getting cleared to participate in “basketball activities.”
via @TimBontemps: Jalen Brunson says he’s feeling better, and just trying to progress daily. Says he doesn’t have a specific target date for his return. He later adds he’s cleared for basketball activities, though doesn’t elaborate on what that means.
Brunson is nearing one month without appearing in any games. His latest matchup came on March 6, when the Knicks fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime. The veteran guard scored 39 points and collected a double-double with 10 assists in 41 minutes.
For the last 12 games, Brunson has been working his way back. So far, there doesn’t seem to be a target date for his return.
The Knicks have eight games left to go. They’ll pay the Pistons a visit on April 10, which could be one of Brunson’s final opportunities to get on the court before the playoffs approach.
As of now, the Pistons are no longer on pace to take on the Knicks in round one. After jumping the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth seed, the Pistons have been building on a lead in front of their division rival as the Bucks form a notable losing streak. However, the Knicks are still a team to watch as a potential first-round opponent for Detroit.