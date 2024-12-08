Jalen Brunson's Playing Status for Knicks-Pistons on Saturday
When the New York Knicks revealed their injury report for the matchup against the Detroit Pistons, it included the All-Star guard Jalen Brunson.
According to the injury report, Brunson is dealing with a lower back contusion. Heading into Saturday night’s game, Brunson was viewed as questionable to play,
Fortunately for the Knicks, they won't lose their All-Star guard for the night. Brunson has been cleared and is expected to face the Pistons.
So far this season, Brunson has yet to miss a matchup for the Knicks. When the team opened up the month with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Brunson checked in for just 26 minutes. As the Knicks put together a blowout victory over the Pelicans, Brunson didn’t have to turn in a full shift.
That would be the case for the Knicks’ next two games. Against the Orlando Magic on December 3, Brunson checked in for 26 minutes. Amid the 15-point victory, Brunson scored 21 points on 53 percent shooting.
New York’s last game against the Charlotte Hornets featured a 26-minute run from Brunson. The All-Star scorer put up 24 points in the 24-point victory.
When the Pistons and the Knicks battled it out earlier this year, Brunson was a key contributor in the blowout win. Brunson accounted for 36 points in 30 minutes of action.
Will Karl Anthony-Towns Face Detroit?
Unlike Brunson, the Knicks initially anticipated having Karl Anthony-Towns on the court on Saturday night. However, on Saturday morning, Towns was downgraded.
According to the injury report, the star center is dealing with right knee patellar tendinopathy. As a result, he was viewed as questionable for the matchup. Towns' sudden setback will issue him the night off. The center has been ruled out.
For the most part, Towns has been healthy and available for the Knicks throughout the year. Outside of the November 15 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Towns hasn’t missed a game.
Since the start of the year, Towns has appeared in 21 games. He’s made 53 percent of his shots from the field and continues to show his value from beyond the arc as he knocked down 45 percent of his threes on five attempts per game.
Since joining the Knicks, Towns has produced 25 points and 10 rebounds per game.
The Knicks and the Pistons are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.