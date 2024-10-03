Jalen Duren Impressed by Maturity of Detroit Pistons Rookie
Coming off a strong second season in the NBA, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is looking to carry that momentum into year three. He'll have a lot of new faces around him this year, including another lottery pick.
Armed with the fifth overall pick for the third year in a row, the Pistons took a flier on another wing prospect in Ron Holland. Despite being one of the youngest players in his draft class, he has impressed some of his new teammates with how he carries himself.
During his media day press conference, Duren was asked to give his first impressions of Holland. One of the first things he brought up was how mature the 19-year-old is already.
"I would say about Ron, he's very mature," Duren told reporters Monday. "I'm like one year older than him, but just the conversations and the way he carries himself, he's very mature. He's very confident. I love that about him. Since day one he's been like 'I'm ready to go.'"
Holland went a different route before entering the pro, opting to play in the G-League instead of college. Being part of a pro team might have helped him in this regard in terms of preparing for NBA life. When the Pistons drafted Holland at No. 5, many considered it a surprise. However, comments like this are a testament to the long-term potential they see in him.
Being a more mature prospect should benefit Holland as he battles for a rotation spot in training camp. With a log jam at the forward position, he will have to prove to J.B. Bickerstaff that he's worthy playing consistently as a rookie.
As for Duren, he'll look to continue growing as the anchor for the Pistons at center. He's shown the potential to be an impactful center, averaging a double-double at 20-years-old (13.8 PPG and 11.6 RPG). If Duren can continue to make strides defensively, he'll become an even bigger focal point of Detroit's core.