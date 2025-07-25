Jalen Duren Makes Confident Statement About Pistons Guard Duo
Looking back at the 2025 season, there are multiple reasons why the Detroit Pistons were arguably the NBA's biggest success story. Among the biggest catalysts in their historic turnaround was the play of their top two guards.
During the early stages of their career, many questioned if Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey could coexist with one another. J.B. Bickerstaff was adamant about the two former top-five picks being able to succeed together and seemed to put a system in place that allowed them to do so. Cunningham and Ivey were both on track for career years in 2025, but things went off the rails in January when the latter suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Though it was a small sample size, Cunningham and Ivey's play together turned a lot of heads. One person who remains in their abilities as a duo is Pistons big man Jalen Duren. While courtside at a Big3 game recently, he confidently spoke about the guards' potential together.
"Man sky's the limit, they don't have no ceiling man," Duren said. "I feel like our team doesn't have a ceiling. We have a lot of young guys who are just growing and getting better as time goes on."
As everyone knows, Cunningham went on to have a breakout season that landed him All-Star and All-NBA honors. Prior to getting injured, Ivey was 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG while shooting just under 41% from beyond the arc. If he can return to that level of production next season, Detroit could find itself with one of the league's most promising young backcourts moving forward.