Jalen Duren Reveals ‘Huge’ Change for Pistons in 2024
After hitting a low point in 2023-2024 with a 14-68 season, the Detroit Pistons had to make major changes while keeping the young core intact as they continue to develop.
The young veteran Jalen Duren recognizes the team’s efforts to steer the club in the right direction moving forward. As the Pistons entered their first phase of training camp in preparation for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Duren pointed out the most notable change for the team, praising the new veteran leaders.
“Their voices have been huge for us,” Duren said, according to NBA.com. “Those older vets, they’ve brought a sense of balance.”
Tobias Harris returned to the Pistons after having stints with the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Hardaway Jr. is fresh off of a championship run with the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley just spent a season with the Milwaukee Bucks after touring around with his talent with several organizations over the years.
As they land on a young team in Detroit, the three newly added veterans are surely acquiring a leadership role alongside the franchise player, Cade Cunningham, who signed a max extension over the summer.
While Duren has some competition within his own team this year, as their presence could change the pecking order, he’s embracing the situation.
“Just hearing them talk, everybody wants to know what they have to say,” Duren added. “Everybody cares about their opinions on things. I feel that’s been great for us.”
Through his first two NBA seasons, Duren has impressed the Pistons enough to become a full-time starter during his rookie effort. After averaging nine points and nine rebounds in 2022-2023, Duren produced 14 points and 12 rebounds per game through his second season.
The Pistons are keeping their expectations for the new season in check and don’t anticipate making any unexpected championship runs anytime soon. However, improvement from last season is a must. And the third-year center Duren will have to soak up all of the veteran advice as he’s expected to be a develop into a leading franchise player himself in the future.