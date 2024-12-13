Jalen Duren’s Playing Status for Detroit Pistons vs Celtics
After a long break, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court on Thursday night to take on the Boston Celtics. Both sides will miss starters in the matchup.
Although Detroit’s big man Jalen Duren was not initially on the team’s injury report when it was released on Wednesday night, the Pistons downgraded Duren on Thursday afternoon.
According to the NBA official injury report, Duren is dealing with a wrist spain. He was a game-time decision, but the Pistons officially ruled him out.
With Duren out of the mix in Boston, the Pistons are likely to roll with Isaiah Stewart as the starting center.
This season, Duren has missed just two games for the Pistons. After appearing in the first nine games, Duren sprained his ankle in the November 6 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons rolled without Duren for the next two games. Stewart started in his place.
In the first game without Duren, Stewart posted 10 points and 11 rebounds. In the second game against the Houston Rockets, the veteran big man produced 16 points and eight rebounds.
Duren returned to action on November 12. He has appeared in every game for the Pistons since. During that 14-game stretch, the veteran big man averaged nine points on 62 percent shooting while coming down with eight rebounds per game.
On the other side, the Celtics will be shorthanded on Thursday night. Beyond the G League assignments, the Celtics will roll without Jaden Springer, Sam Hauser, and Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics and the Pistons are set to tip at 7:30 PM ET.