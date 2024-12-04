Jayson Tatum’s Concerning Injury Status for Celtics-Pistons
Wednesday night could serve as the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season that Jayson Tatum will miss a game for the Boston Celtics. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Tatum is questionable to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Tatum is currently dealing with left knee tendinopathy.
The Pistons are set to face to face the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are entering the matchup with a day of rest.
Since the start of the season, Tatum has averaged 36 minutes on the court in all 21 games for Boston. As expected, he’s been one of the team’s focal points throughout the year.
Tatum has been hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocking down 37 percent of his threes to average 28 points per game. Along with his scoring, Tatum produced nine rebounds and six assists per game.
The last time the Pistons and the Celtics battled it out was back in late October. At the time, Tatum checked in for 38 minutes. Although the Celtics dominated the matchup throughout the first half, the Pistons clawed back and made it a tight game that went down to the wire.
In the end, Boston came out on top with the victory. Tatum hit on 12 of his shots, with half of his makes coming from beyond the arc. He dropped 37 points while racking up two assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block.
The Pistons and the Celtics are set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.