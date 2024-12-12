Jayson Tatum Listed on Celtics Injury Report for Matchup vs Pistons
Following a long break in the schedule, the Detroit Pistons are back in action on Thursday night. They'll be heading back to TD Garden to take on the defending champion Boston Celtics for the second time in as many weeks.
The Pistons managed to hang around with the Celtics to some degree, but ended up suffering a double-digit loss in the end. Boston was led by Jaylen Brown, who finished the game with 28 points and nine assists. Cade Cunningham was the focal point for Detroit in this matchup, nearly finishing with a triple-double (27 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists).
When these teams faced off the first time, the Boston Celtics were without two of their starters. Per the latest injury report, they could be shorthanded again. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable against the Pistons due to a right patella injury.
So far this season, Tatum has only missed one game. That just so happened to be against the Pistons. In the 23 games he has played in thus far, Tatum is averaging 28.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 5.7 APG.
Following their most recent win against the New York Knicks, the Pistons find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference standings at 10-15. While it's still very early in the season, they find themselves in the hunt for a spot in the play-in tournament. However, they have to do everything they can to keep pace.
As one of the top teams in the league again this season, taking down the Celtics will be no small feat. That said, being without Tatum does increase the Pistons' chances of stealing a game against the reigning champions.