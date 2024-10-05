JB Bickerstaff Opens up on Detroit Pistons Three-Point Shooting Plans
Last season, spacing and three-point shooting were a key weakpoint for the Detroit Pistons. After addressing this problem in the offseason, it is now on JB Bickerstaff to implement a system to maximize this facet of their offensive attack.
Part of why the Pistons were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in 2024 was because of personnel. Jalen Duren doesn't space the floor at center, and neither do other core members Jade Ivey and Ausar Thompson. However, that is no longer the case.
Over the summer, Trajan Langdon acquired numerous high-volume three-point shooters. The most notable being Malik Beasley, who shot over 41% from deep on seven attempts per game. Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. are also efficient shooters who should help open things up on that end of the floor.
Earlier this week, Bickerstaff was asked about the Pistons' plan of attack from beyond the arc. He said he has a set number of attempts per game in mind, but wants the emphasis to be on getting good clean looks.
"We don't want guys feeling they just have to get to this number if they're not high-quality shots," Bickerstaff told reporters. "So right now the emphasis is on we want to create as many feet-set, catch-and-shoot threes that we can."
Bickerstaff also spoke on how the team is also using analytics to help implement a good game plan.
"The analytics, we have a guy on our coaching staff who does all the analytics, just for the coaching staff," he continued. "So we take it very seriously and try to implement it as best we can."
It goes without saying how important it is for the Pistons to improve when it comes to three-point shooting. Spacing is a crucial part of the modern game, especially with a talent like Cade Cunningham running the show. Giving him more room to operate with should allow him to continue growing as both a scorer and playmaker.
Between Langdon's moves this summer and Bickerstaff's comments, it seems like the Pistons are all in on having a night-and-day difference shooting the ball this upcoming season.