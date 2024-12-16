Jimmy Butler Key Stats vs Detroit Pistons
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court to take on the Miami Heat. The last time these two teams met, Miami missed its star forward, Jimmy Butler.
According to the NBA’s official injury report, Butler is on pace to play in his fifth-straight game as he’s healthy heading into the matchup, which takes place in Detroit on Monday.
The Heat are searching for their fifth win in a row. Meanwhile, the Pistons are looking to get back on track after suffering a beatdown loss against the Boston Celtics on the road.
Jimmy Butler Key Stats vs Pistons
When the Pistons and the Heat battled it out on November 12, Butler was in the midst of a four-game stretch of absences. The last time he took on the Pistons was on October 28.
In the early-season matchup, Butler checked in for nearly 34 minutes. He attempted 11 shots from the field and made 63 percent of his field goals. Butler produced 23 points. Along with his scoring, the star forward dished out seven assists and came down with four rebounds. The Heat defeated the Pistons with an eight-point victory.
Throughout the course of his career, Butler has 32 appearances against the Pistons. Early on, Butler was a common enemy of Detroit, as he played for the Chicago Bulls.
Historically, Butler has averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists against the Pistons.
Since joining the Heat in 2019, Butler has faced the Pistons in nine games. His key stats have been slightly better as a South Beach member.
Butler has averaged 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against the Pistons. Those numbers are slightly above his season-average after appearing in 18 matchups this year.