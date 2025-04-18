Josh Hart Drops Statement on Ticket Limit for Pistons vs Knicks
Heading into their first playoff series since 2019, the Detroit Pistons are bringing a lot of excitement back to Little Caesars Arena after years of struggling. Considering it’s been so long since the Pistons have had playoff basketball in Detroit, they shouldn’t have any issues packing their arena.
However, one ticket provider has placed restrictions on purchasing based on the location of the billing address. Ticketmaster wants to ensure Pistons fans get their fair share of tickets to see the home team.
The Knicks’ fan base, known to travel and often take over arenas, was understandably frustrated with the situation on social media. In Josh Hart’s eyes, he almost sees it as a compliment for his team’s fanbase.
"I mean, after Philly last year, I don't blame them," Hart told reporters earlier this week. "New York, they have one of the best fans in the world, and I think that's the one thing that is different about this fanbase, is how they travel. Seeing the Knicks fans, you see and you hear about how everyone's traveling, getting tickets, flights, doing those kind of things, so it's really cool to see that.”
Being that the Knicks are the third seed, they’ll host the Pistons at Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2. When the series goes to Michigan for Games 3 and 4, Hart is confident that Knicks fans will find a way to make the trip and get into the building.
“Knowing Knicks fans, they're going to find a way to get those tickets, so I know they're not really too stressed,” Hart added. “The only way for them not to get those tickets is if the owner buys a couple thousand tickets."
In four games this season, the Pistons split their games against the Knicks while playing in Detroit. During a November outing, New York laid a beatdown on the Pistons. Every game since, the Pistons came out on top, impressing the league with two wins in a tough MSG environment.
On Saturday, the Pistons will attempt to do it for a third time this year, as the first round tips off at 6 PM ET.