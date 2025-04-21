Josh Hart Reflects on Facing 'Dangerous' Pistons Team in Game 2
Despite it being their first taste of postseason action, the Detroit Pistons managed to put together an impressive showing in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. However, their inexperience ending up being a glaring factor during the final minutes of the matchup.
Holding a decent lead early in the fourth quarter, the Pistons looked like they might be able to steal a game on the road to open the series. Unfortunately for them, the tides shifted dramatically in the final nine minutes. The Knicks managed to go on a dominant 21-0 run, putting them in the driver's seat down the stretch. This momentum ended up carrying them to victory on Saturday night, walking out of MSG with a 123-112 victory.
On Monday night, the Knicks and Pistons will take the floor again at MSG for Game 2. Ahead of the action, veteran forward Josh Hart gave his thoughts on his opponent. With their backs against the wall, he is expecting a far more fierce Pistons squad.
"Whenever you come off a loss, a loss where they probably feel like they could have won and they should have won," Hart said. "You have a little more of a chip on your shoulder. You're going out with added physicality, added energy. They're a dangerous team."
Hart did everything he could for the Knicks in Game 1, ending the night with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He'll look to continue providing an impact as New York attempts to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
As for the Pistons, they'll look to regroup ahead of this crucial matchup. Game 2 is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time on TNT.