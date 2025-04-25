Karl Anthony-Towns Joked After Knicks-Pistons Bizarre Game 3 Finish
The final few seconds of the Game 3 battle between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons were anything but typical. Karl Anthony-Towns felt good enough after his team’s victory to crack a joke after the Pistons landed in a favorable situation as they grew desperate.
“I ain’t gonna lie to you—shoutout to the table, man!” Towns told the broadcast. “Giving your team another chance like that is fire. I got to give them a lot of respect for that. I ain’t never seen that in 10 years.”
As Knicks star Jalen Brunson went to the charity stripe for two shots after an intentional foul, he was instructed to make one and miss the other. Brunson followed the plan. As the Pistons worked for the rebound, preparing to launch a near-full-court shot, the buzzer went off before they even picked up possession of the ball.
Since the clock shouldn’t have been running, game officials needed to review the sequence. The Pistons ended up getting a chance to inbound the ball a little closer than where they would’ve collected the rebound. As Detroit attempted to get the ball in Cade Cunningham’s hands for a final three-pointer, a bad pass from Jalen Duren resulted in a turnover.
It was curtains at that point.
“They gave them a chance,” Towns said once again during his postgame presser. “Shoutout to them! I got nothing but respect for that.”
Towns probably wouldn’t feel the same way if the Knicks ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard after that, but the game ended with a 118-116 Knicks win. Picking up Game 3 on the road, the Knicks take a 2-1 lead in the series, which picks back up on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.