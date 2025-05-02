Karl-Anthony Towns Praises Detroit Pistons Following Series Finale
Following a hard-fought battle with the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons officially saw their season come to an end on Thursday. Even though things didn't go their way, they still managed to gain the respect of their competitors.
The Pistons turned heads all season with their drastic turnaround, and that carried into the postseason. Despite having minimal experience, they more than hung around with the Knicks. It ended up being one of the tightest playoff series in league history, proving that it truly could have gone either way.
With things all knotted up in the final moments of Game 6, Detroit was in arm's reach of forcing a Game 7. However, Jalen Brunson ended up coming up clutch for the Knicks by hitting a three over Ausar Thomspon to cap off a 40-point night. New York went on to secure the victory, eliminating the Knicks in the process.
After the game, Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the Pistons their flowers. He applauded them for the work they put in all season, citing that they're a team built to succeed in the playoffs.
While it ended in a gut-punching loss, the Pistons should walk out of this season with their heads held high. They competed to the very end, proving that they belong on the big stage. They've drastically altered the direction of the franchise moving forward, and this core is sure to be a playoff team for years to come.
Now with a little bit of postseason experience under their belt, the Pistons know what to expect moving forward. For now, they'll regroup in the offseason to prepare to remain competitive in 2026 and beyond.