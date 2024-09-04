Key Dates for Detroit Pistons’ Tobias Harris Next Season
The 2024-2025 NBA season offers a fresh start for Tobias Harris.
After wrapping up the 2023-2024 run, Harris expected to hit the free agency market for the first time since 2019. The veteran forward never ruled out a potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the writing was on the wall. For the first time since 2018, Harris was on pace to find a new team.
During the opening stage of the 2024 free agency period, Harris indeed found a situation. As expected, he struck a deal to return to the Detroit Pistons.
Harris reportedly signed on in Detroit with a two-year contract worth $52 million.
He reunited with the Pistons for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
Key Dates for Tobias Harris Next Season
As he bounced around the NBA since landing on the Milwaukee Bucks for his rookie season, Harris will gain the opportunity to face multiple former teams next year.
Now that the NBA has released the 2024-2025 schedule, Harris could have some key dates circled on his calendar.
- October 30 at Sixers
- November 30 vs Sixers
- February 7 vs Sixers
This matchup is fresh for Harris. After spending the last six seasons playing at the Wells Fargo Center frequently, Harris returns as a visitor for the first time in late October. The Sixers rewarded Harris with a nice contract back in 2019, so there shouldn’t be any bad blood. However, the veteran forward is likely looking forward to getting a chance to show out in front of the home crowd.
- February 24 vs Clippers
- March 5 at Clippers
When Detroit traded Harris in 2018, they sent him to the Clippers. The stop in LA was a critical step for Harris before he secured his largest contract offer from Philadelphia.
- November 23 at Magic
- January 1 vs Magic
- January 25 at Magic
Harris spent plenty of time playing for the Magic early on in his career. After getting traded to Orlando in 2013, Harris spent two full seasons playing for the Magic before getting traded to Detroit in 2016.
- November 13 at Bucks
- December 3 vs Bucks
- April 11 vs Bucks
- April 13 at Bucks
Milwaukee remains Harris’ most forgettable stop. Although the Bucks traded for Harris on draft night in 2011, they had him for just 70 games. There might be a few revenge games in store for Harris this year, but the Bucks probably aren’t one of them unless he’s got something to prove to his former coach, Doc Rivers.