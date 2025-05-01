Key Knicks Player Has Concerning Injury Update After Loss vs Pistons
Another thrilling ending in a matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks took place on Tuesday night. It didn’t come without a controversial decision being made on New York’s side. As the veteran forward Josh Hart was taken out of the game due to a wrist-related setback, the Knicks held him out for longer than expected. He was joined by the All-Star Jalen Brunson for similar reasons.
New York ended up dropping Game 5 on their home court on Tuesday night. After the matchup, Hart addressed reporters and was asked about the setback that took him out of the mix for most of the final push.
“I just needed to re-group—walk it off—try to go back in,” Hart told reporters.
When asked for clarity on which wrist is bothering him, Hart threw out a slightly more concerning health update to the public.
“My whole body is bothering me,” he answered.
The Knicks haven’t had any issues with a lack of player availability through the first five games of the series. Considering Hart went back into Tuesday’s game, it might take a major setback in order to keep him off the floor for the Game 6 battle on Thursday in Detroit.
Through the first five games of action, Hart has averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in nearly 190 total minutes. He made a big impact in Game 4 by shooting 3-5 from beyond the arc, scoring a series-high 14 points at the time, and racking up a double-double with 10 rebounds.
In Game 5, Hart scored 15 points, shooting 54 percent from the field. He also had seven rebounds and six assists to his name.
On Thursday, the Pistons and the Knicks will go for Game 6 in Detroit. Hart’s status for the matchup is currently unknown. However, he didn’t hint at a possible absence.