Knicks All-Star Silences Injury Concern Before Game 2 vs Pistons
Isaiah Stewart wasn’t the only player dealing with a setback throughout the Game 1 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. As the game went on, it was apparent that Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson was dealing with some sort of lower-body setback.
At a point during the second half, Brunson was off the court and noticeably absent from the bench. The star guard was asked about it after the game, making it clear he didn’t make a trip back to the locker room.
“I wasn’t in the locker room. I was just not on the bench,” Brunson told reporters.
When asked if he changed sneakers before coming back out, Brunson confirmed.
“Did I come out with a different pair of shoes on? Yes. Yes, I changed sneakers.”
While Brunson claims that he’s not sure why he changed sneakers, he told reporters after Game 1 that his ankle “feels great.”
Considering Brunson missed nearly a month of action before returning to the court for an April 6 matchup between the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns due to an ankle injury, his visible discomfort in Game 1 seemed to be a major concern for spectators.
Fortunately for the Pistons, it didn’t take Brunson off the floor for long. During a fourth-quarter comeback, Brunson saw the court for nine minutes of action. With a new pair of sneakers on, the star guard shot 5-7 from the field and scored 12 of New York’s 40 points, leading the way.
“The key [to the fourth quarter success] was Cam Payne, the violation to begin the fourth quarter, and the way we started the first couple of minutes,” Brunson explained. “That was the key. It’s a credit to those guys.”
Brunson finished Saturday’s Game 1 with 34 points, eight assists, and two rebounds in 40 minutes. Heading into Game 2, Brunson avoided the injury report. Barring any unexpected setbacks, he should be good to go, as the Knicks attempt to take a 2-0 lead before hitting the road to Michigan.