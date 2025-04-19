Knicks Big Man Bracing for Gritty Series vs Detroit Pistons
In round one of the 2025 playoffs, the Detroit Pistons find themselves squaring off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Given the history of these two squads, one player is preparing for an abundance of physicality in the series.
While completing a history turnaround in the regular season, the Pistons drastically changed their perception around the league. They've gotten back to the franchise's roots, embracing an in-your-face style of play. Detroit's commitment on the defensive end on a nightly basis has led to many drawing parallels to the "Bad Boys" teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Following the Knicks' practice on Friday, veteran big man Mitchell Robinson was asked his thoughts on the matchup ahead of Game 1 vs the Pistons. He too is aware of Detroit's reputation on the defensive end and is expecting them to increase their intensity even more in the playoffs.
"It's going to be a dirty series," Robinson said. "We're going to get out there and fight. That's the biggest part about it, physicality with Detroit and us and that's something we just have to bring."
Robinson is still getting his legs under him after missing most of the year due to injury. He played in just 17 games in the regular season, averaging 5.1 PPG and 5.9 RPG off the bench.
As the primary frontcourt option for the Knicks' second unit, New York is going to need him ready for a physical matchup. He's going to have a tough assignment, as he'll be battling down low with one of the Pistons' most intense players in Isaiah Stewart.
The Pistons will begin their attempt at pulling off an upset on Saturday night when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 1.