Knicks Coach Explains Game-Changing Decision vs Pistons in Game 5
Down the stretch of the Game 5 matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the home team experienced two critical losses within the same timeframe.
New York forward Josh Hart and the All-Star guard Jalen Brunson came out of the game in crunch time as they were both dealing with injuries. At the time, the Pistons had a slight lead.
The Knicks didn’t plan to keep Hart and Brunson on the side for long. The two veterans were back up quickly and ready to check in. The clock was running, and the Knicks opted against calling a quick timeout to get them back in the game as soon as they were ready.
The decision to keep the game moving without Brunson and Hart on the floor raised a lot of eyebrows. After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke on the situation.
via @FredKatz: Tom Thibodeau said he didn't call a timeout to get Brunson and Hart back into the game earlier because of "where we were with timeouts. Coach's decision."
It won’t go down as a popular decision, as Hart and Brunson are critical pieces on New York’s roster. Also, the latter player was recently named the league’s most clutch player. The Knicks certainly could’ve used the clutch gene on Tuesday as they looked to close out the series.
At the end of the day, it just wasn’t the Knicks’ night. Before the controversial decision, Brunson shot 4-16 from the field and scored 16 points. Hart had an efficient outing for himself, scoring 15 points on 7-13 shooting from the field.
The Pistons managed to hold on and take the Knicks down 106-103. Detroit moves the series score to 3-2, bringing the series back to Detroit for Game 6. The matchup will take place on Thursday night.