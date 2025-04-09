Knicks Have Concerning Record Before Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
The New York Knicks went all-in with their roster-building over the offseason to put together a team they viewed as a true championship contender. This month, the Knicks will likely head into the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s third seed. If the standings stay the same, the Detroit Pistons will take on New York in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
The Knicks and the Pistons will meet on Thursday night for their fourth and final regular season game against each other this season. The Knicks enter the matchup fresh off of an overtime loss against the Boston Celtics and holding a concerning record that raised eyebrows on Tuesday night.
On April 2, Statmuse pointed out that the Knicks’ record for teams that rank top-three in the NBA was 0-8. The loss against the Celtics pushed that record to 0-9 before New York and Detroit battle it out.
This season, the Pistons haven’t been a top-three team, but they’ve been much more successful compared to last year’s team. Plus, the Pistons have had success against New York this season.
Although Detroit dropped the November 1 matchup in Michigan with a 128-98 loss, the Pistons waltzed into Madison Square Garden on two occasions and defeated the Knicks. The first matchup was a 120-111 victory, with the other one ending with a 124-119 score. The Knicks have a chance to even the series on the road on Thursday night. Or, Detroit will win the series for the first time since 2019.
While the highlighted record seems more concerning if the Knicks manage to make a deep postseason run, their recent record definitely doesn’t make a potential playoff series against them look easy. Over their last 10 games, the Knicks have seven wins. They recently got Jalen Brunson back from an ankle injury and are heading into the playoffs with plenty of experience.
No matter who they play, the Pistons will be at a disadvantage from an experience standpoint. They have a few veterans who are battle-tested in the playoffs, but the core group will get its first taste of postseason action. Anything can happen, and records will reset no matter what.