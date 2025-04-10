Knicks Reveal Jalen Brunson’s Status vs Detroit Pistons
For weeks, the April 10 matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks had the possibility of Jalen Brunson missing the action.
Since last month, Brunson has been recovering from an ankle injury, which was sure to cause him to miss multiple weeks worth of games from the jump.
Recently, Brunson returned to the court for New York. So far, the team hasn’t restricted his availability since he’s been back in action. Heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Brunson has been left off of the injury report, signaling he is available to play.
Before going down with an injury, Brunson appeared in 28 straight games for the Knicks. During that stretch, the star guard was averaging 28 points, seven assists, and three rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
When the Knicks hosted the struggling Phoenix Suns on April 6, Brunson was cleared to play for the first time in a month. He checked in for 34 minutes to shoot 33 percent from the field, and scored 15 points. He also had six assists and two rebounds in the Knicks’ 112-98 win.
The Knicks hosted the Boston Celtics for an overtime thriller in the following game. Brunson played nearly 40 minutes and scored 27 points and 10 assists in the tight loss.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Brunson will get the nod to go against the Pistons on Thursday night. The Knicks are looking to even the series after losing the last two games against Detroit.