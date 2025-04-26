Knicks Stars Poke Fun at Pistons Fans’ Jalen Brunson Chants
It’s safe to say that Detroit Pistons fans are not very fond of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
As the Knicks and the Pistons battled it out for the first time in Detroit on Thursday since the playoffs started, Brunson couldn’t touch the ball without hearing thousands of boos. However, the noise for Brunson wasn’t limited to just boos. Pistons fans had a frequent NSFW chant for Brunson, which he claimed to have not heard in troll-like fashion after the game.
When a reporter attempted to present Brunson with a question regarding the chants, the All-Star guard cut him off.
"Chanting what?" said Brunson.
The star guard then attempted to bait the reporter into repeating it, with the Knicks’ All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns chiming in with his own commentary.
While Brunson didn’t have much to say about the arena’s reaction to his presence, it’s safe to say the Knicks guard wasn’t fazed enough to knock him totally off his game.
Brunson didn’t have the strongest offensive outing. In 39 minutes, he shot 9-20 from the field, going just 1-7 from three. While he had a 30-point outing, 11 of Brunson’s points came from the charity stripe.
After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau claimed that the chants just added motivation for Brunson.
"Those are cheers,” the head coach told reporters. “He lives for that stuff.”
The Knicks silenced the crowd in the end, pulling off a 118-116 win to steal Game 3 in Detroit. The two teams will return to the court for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. Brunson is sure to receive a similar reaction, and it seems he’ll be ready for it.