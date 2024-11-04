LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis on Injury Report vs Detroit Pistons
Following a big win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons are back on their home court to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Will Anthony Davis be a part of the action? The thriving superstar big man is currently on the team’s injury report for the matchup.
According to the Lakers, Davis is dealing with hip soreness. Fortunately for them, he has a good chance at playing since he’s deemed probable.
Through LA’s first six games of the season, Davis has been one of the NBA’s sharpest players. Averaging 35 minutes on the court, Davis has led the league with nearly 32 points per game. He’s accomplishing that average on 57 percent shooting from the field.
Davis has been getting to the free throw line for 11.7 attempts per game. He’s knocking down his free throws at a 79 percent rate.
So far, the Lakers have been one of six teams in the Western Conference to have a winning record. A lot of that has to do with Davis’s early hot streak. Although the Lakers tend to rely heavily on LeBron James to be successful, Davis has been an X-factor since he arrived years back. Health has just been an issue over time.
The Pistons are expecting to see Davis on Monday night. In his last five games against the Pistons, Davis has averaged nearly 30 points and 14 rebounds.
A victory over Davis and the Lakers would be the first streak of wins formed by the Pistons this season. Although they’ve been competitive in most of their games, they struggled to close out games frequently. As a result, they have just two wins in seven games.
The Pistons and the Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.