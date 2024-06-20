Lakers, Cavaliers Have Competition With Pistons in Coaching Market
The Detroit Pistons suddenly became the NBA’s newest team with a head coaching vacancy this week.
After the Pistons added a prominent assistant to their coaching staff, all signs were pointing to the team holding on to Monty Williams for another year, despite the question marks surrounding the veteran head coach.
After thinking long and hard about Williams’ future with the organization, Pistons owner Tom Gores ultimately decided that a change was necessary.
“Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication,” Gores said via press release. “Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward.”
The Pistons will put together a “swift” search for a new head coach. According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Detroit could take a look at one of the most popular coaching candidates on the market in James Borrego.
Currently, Borrego is considered a top candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both organizations are currently on similar timelines, as they intend to compete for a playoff spot in their respective conferences next year.
As for the Pistons, they present a different opportunity.
Coming off a 14-win season under Williams for the first time, the Pistons are clearly one of the NBA’s rebuilding rosters, lacking experience and ideal fits around the team’s franchise star, Cade Cunningham.
When the Pistons invested record-breaking money into Williams, who was coming off of a four-season run with the competitive Phoenix Suns, the hope was that a seasoned head coach could help turn the rebuild around fast. Instead, Detroit regressed.
Borrego has plenty of experience as an assistant, and multiple stints as a head coach.
He got his NBA coaching start in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. After spending many years as an assistant in San Antonio, Borrego joined the Charlotte Hornets for a two-season run. In 2012, Borrego went to the Orlando Magic, where he became an interim head coach for 30 games in 2014-2015. At the time, the Magic won ten of their 30 games.
A few seasons later, Borrego became the head coach of the Hornets. He would spend four seasons in Charlotte, missing the playoffs each time. Having experience is a plus for Detroit’s next hire, but Borrego is another example of a head coach who has struggled to lead a rebuilding roster to the playoffs.
Based on his past efforts, Borrego might be best suited in a situation with the Lakers or the Cavs. However, the Pistons might still give him an honest look.