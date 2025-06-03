All Pistons

Lakers Writer Suggests Pursuit of Detroit Pistons' Big Man

Would the Lakers really have a shot at Jalen Duren?

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Since the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be on the hunt for a big man this summer, one Lakers-centric writer suggests that the Detroit Pistons might have the perfect prospect.

Isaiah Stewart might’ve been a popular trade candidate coming out of Detroit last summer, but this time around, Jalen Duren has a small spotlight on him.

“The Lakers desire an athletic center, preferably on the younger side, who can play both ways,” writes LakeShowLife’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk. “Duren would certainly provide them with that.”

Just a few months ago, the Lakers famously traded for a young veteran center ahead of the 2025 deadline before shockingly pulling the rug on the deal based on Mark Williams’ physical. Once the deal was voided, it was evident that LA would go on the hunt for a different frontcourt player.

As for the Pistons, they seem set at the center position for now, but a recent report suggested Detroit was eyeing two frontcourt players, who could hit the free agency market this summer. Naz Reid and Myles Turner would certainly draw a lot of suitors, and Marc Stein reported the Pistons are expected to show interest.

However, there are some major obstacles in the way. The Timberwolves could get Reid back if the veteran simply picked up his player option. If he doesn’t, Minnesota will likely make a competitive long-term offer in an attempt to retain him.

As for Myles Turner, he’s expected to be a top free agent on the market this summer, but the assumption is that he’ll stay put in Indiana. In the event that one or both of them become available, the Pistons would have a hard time finding a way to acquire one of them while executing other moves they had planned.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Pistons are looking for more versatility in the frontcourt. As productive and efficient as Duren has been on offense, 82 percent of his shots came at the rim this year. The 21-year-old hasn’t shown a lot of growth in his range.

Still, the Pistons found the young veteran to be a major contributor throughout their first playoff campaign since 2019. There would be no reason for the Pistons to act desperate when it comes to acquiring a frontcourt player.

The Lakers can certainly reach out and see if it’s possible to pick up Duren before the Pistons have to bring out the checkbook to offer him a new deal, but there hasn’t been any indication they would be willing to move on.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

