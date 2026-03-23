Detroit Pistons Are Looking For Season Sweep Against Los Angeles Lakers

The Detroit Pistons are eyeing a regular-season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers as they face off on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons defeated the Lakers back on none other than LeBron James' 41st birthday, Dec. 30, winning 128-106 in Los Angeles.

Following wins over the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors, the Pistons are facing their third game without star Cade Cunningham since his collapsed lung diagnosis.

Monday night’s matchup against the Lakers will be a test to see if the Pistons can beat a playoff-caliber team without Cunningham. The Lakers enter the matchup against the Pistons with a 46-25 overall record and have been on a tear, winning nine straight games.

The Lakers hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and look to maintain that placement with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Luka Doncic Set to Play For Lakers

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

Originally slated to be out for the Pistons matchup, Luka Doncic is set to play on Monday night for the Lakers after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season, which will allow him to start.

Doncic is the NBA’s leading scorer this season, averaging 33.4 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Austin Reaves (23.5 PPG) and LeBron James (21.1 PPG) will also challenge the Pistons in Monday night’s matchup.

How Jalen Duren Can Lead Pistons to Victory

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Since Cunningham’s lung diagnosis, Jalen Duren has become the leader for the Pistons, and his performance in the last two games has shown his remarkable leadership, as he continues to make his case to be the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

In the last two games, Duren has led the Pistons in scoring, combining for 47 points in both wins. Going up against one of the top teams in the Western Conference will be a test for Duren as he looks to lead the Pistons to a third consecutive victory without Cunningham.

Other Pistons role players look to continue to make an impact against the Lakers. One of those players is Pistons guard Dannis Jenkins, who is coming off arguably one of his best performances of the season in Detroit’s 115-101 win over the Warriors on Friday night.

Jenkins scored 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. The tip-off between the Pistons and Lakers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.