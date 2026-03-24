What Ending The Los Angeles Lakers' Win Streak Says About The Detroit Pistons

The Pistons beating the Lakers was more than just a random win late in the regular season.

The month of March has been a tough one for the Pistons. They endured their longest losing streak of the season and lost Cade Cunningham for a significant amount of time due to a collapsed lung. Pistons center Isaiah Stewart also hasn't played since March 13 due to a Grade 1 left calf strain. The team lost and then recently regained Ausar Thompson this month as well.

It's been the biggest stretch of adversity Detroit has faced all season. On top of how this month has already treated the Pistons, they hosted the red hot Los Angeles Lakers trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves without their top superstar. The Pistons were at home and the atmosphere was playoff-like.

The lights shined extremely bright inside Little Caesars Arena last night and the Pistons rose to the challenge in a way that gave fans more security in this team than ever.

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (23) shoots a jump shot over Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Resiliency at its finest

Every cliche you've heard from a head coach dealing with a team who needs to rise through adversity was applied by the Detroit Pistons against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night. The noise of Hollywood and superstardom marching into your building. The next man up needs to take on a brand new role quickly and efficiently. Detroit maintained the identity that has earned them 52 regular season wins.

Daniss Jenkins, once again, proved he's capable of being the true sixth man of this team. Jenkins assumed his new role as commander of the offense and showed once again why deserves more than the 18.3 minutes he's averaged this regular season. Jenkins dropped 30 points, dished out eight assists, and snagged for rebounds off the rim.

Jalen Duren assumed his role as the on-court leader and the perfect pick-and-roll partner for Jenkins. He dropped 20 points, collected 11 rebounds, and made all 10 of his free throw attempts.

The Pistons are likely to hold home court advantage throughout the entire duration of their NBA Playoffs run.

They're still the No. 1 seed in the Eastern conference and the Boston Celtics are still five games behind Detroit in the standings. The 46-26 Lakers are in the Western conference so it would take an NBA Finals appearance to matchup with them in the postseason, but last night's game was a playoff game.

Ending a streak

Beating the Lakers Monday night was less about beating the current No. 3 seed in the West and more about the rest of the context surrounding the win. Detroit ended the winning streak of a championship contender. The NBA playoffs tend to be about remaining calm in situations that seem daunting. The postseason is about not being rattled by how big the moments may seem, remaining focused on the mission at hand, and staying true to an identity.

To emerge victorious in the clutch fashion they did against the superstars they did it against showed that Detroit is prepared for anything the rest of the Eastern conference may throw at them this postseason. LeBron James was held to 12 points for the entire game. The Pistons forced 10 combined turnovers on the Lakers' superstar trio.

The win wasn't perfect and there are still things to improve before the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but this was a big time win for Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the rest of the organization.