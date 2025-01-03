LaMelo Ball Could Miss Hornets Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons return to the court for another matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Heading into the game, the Hornets are unsure about the playing status of the All-Star guard, LaMelo Ball.
According to the official NBA injury report, Ball is questionable to play on Friday night. He could miss the action due to multiple setbacks, including an ankle sprain and a wrist sprain.
If Ball can’t get the nod to play on Friday night in Detroit, it would mark his third absence in a row. He is likely viewed as a game-time decision.
Since late November, Ball has struggled to stay in the linuep. At first, Ball was off to an ideal start to the year as he appeared in 18 straight games for the Hornets.
On November 29, he dealt with his first absence. The star guard had to miss multiple weeks worth of games. After missing seven games, he returned to the court to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on December 16. Ball would go on to play in four of the Hornets’ next five games.
However, the healthy streak ended on December 28. Recently, the Hornets have received plenty of time off, which was an opportunity for Ball to get some extended rest and recovery.
This year, Ball faced the Pistons in both games Detroit took on Charlotte. In the November 6 matchup, Ball accounted for 25 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 31 minutes. The Hornets defeated the Pistons by one point.
Later that month, Ball produced 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in 32 minutes. The Hornets defeated the Pistons by two points in overtime.
With two losses against the Hornets this season, the Pistons are looking to finally snap the small streak. The two teams will tip at 7 PM ET.