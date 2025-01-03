LaMelo Ball’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets had a loaded injury report on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Right at the top was the All-Star guard, LaMelo Ball.
Dealing with a wrist and an ankle sprain, Ball was deemed questionable for the matchup when the Hornets released their injury report on Thursday night.
As the day progressed, Ball showed signs of potentially being available for Friday’s action in Detroit. When the Hornets held a morning shootaround, Ball was reportedly active in the session.
Unfortunately for Charlotte, Ball will not get the nod to play against the Pistons. The matchup marks his third absence since the Hornets took on the Washington Wizards on December 26. At the time, Ball checked in for 38 minutes and produced 31 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Throughout December, Ball missed a handful of matchups. Most of it was a result of the veteran guard’s ankle injury, which he suffered on November 27 against the Miami Heat.
Ball missed his first game of the season on November 29 against the New York Knicks. He went on to miss seven games in a row for Charlotte.
The veteran star returned to the court on December 16 to face the Philadelphia 76ers. He checked in for 26 minutes, producing 15 points and 11 assists in a 13-point loss.
The Hornets had Ball on the floor for two games before he got the second night of a back-to-back set off. After returning for a two-game stretch, Ball went on to miss two more games.
This year, Ball has appeared in 22 games. He’s averaging 30 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal throughout the year.