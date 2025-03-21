Mavericks Have Major Anthony Davis Update Before Pistons Matchup
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons will go head-to-head in Texas. The home team continues to roll with a depleted roster, as the injury report is loaded up and headlined by Anthony Davis.
Dealing with a left adductor strain, Davis’ debut run with the Mavs hasn’t gone in a positive direction so far. When the Mavericks traded away Lula Doncic for the big man from the Los Angeles Lakers, it took Davis some time to recover from a previous injury and get back on the floor for his Dallas debut.
On February 8, Davis debuted with the Mavs. Unfortunately, he was injured after 31 minutes of action. He hasn’t played since. When the Pistons and the Mavericks go toe-to-toe on Friday night, Davis will remain off the floor. However, the Mavs have a major injury update leading up to the matchup.
via @TheSteinLine: “The Mavericks' Anthony Davis, I'm told, is scheduled to participate today in his second round of 5-on-5 practice with the @TexasLegends of the @nbagleague as he continues to progress toward his return from a left adductor strain.”
The Mavericks haven’t revealed an official timeline for Davis’ return just yet, but practicing with the G League affiliate is a positive sign that Davis could end up playing for the Mavs again this season. With a little under one month left to go, Davis seems to be pushing to get back.
For now, the Mavs will head into their 16th game without Davis. Facing the Pistons, the Mavs are looking to climb out of a four-game hole. Meanwhile, the Pistons are hoping to pick up their 40th win of the season to sweep their current road trip.