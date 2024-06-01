Mock Trade Sends Detroit Pistons First-Rounder to Phoenix Suns
The 2024 NBA Draft is around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons are set to make some changes. Considering how active they were as sellers during the trade deadline back in February, the Pistons could look to make even more moves through the trade market this offseason.
While most mock trades involving the Pistons includes them selling off their fifth-overall pick in a package of players in order to acquire a notable player, one scenario projects the Pistons could acquire another first-round pick by trading away one of their rookies from last year.
In a rundown of mock trade scenarios, Bleacher Report put together a framework, which involved the Pistons sending Marcus Sasser to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the veteran Damion Lee and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
“Finding [a point guard] won't be easy given the club's limited budget—in trades or free agency—but perhaps this offer might pique the Pistons' interest. The No. 22 pick could prove a cleaner fit than Sasser (who might be a tad redundant with Jaden Ivey around), and a healthy Lee could help ease some of their shooting concerns with his 37.9 percent career splash rate.”
Last year, Sasser joined the Pistons as the 25th overall pick out of Houston. He garnered notable playing time as a reserve. He appeared in 71 games, averaging 19 minutes on the court. Sasser produced eight points and three assists per game. As a rookie, he shot 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Meanwhile, Damion Lee would enter the situation as a seasoned veteran, holding six seasons of experience under his belt. He has two years worth of playoff experience, and had a bench role on the championship-winning Golden State Warriors team in 2022.
With the Suns last season, Lee appeared in 74 games. He averaged eight points while shooting 44 percent from the field. Lee knocked down threes at a career-high clip, draining 45 percent of his shots from deep.
Surrounding Cade Cunningham with reliable shooters is certainly a priority for the Pistons. But the additional first-round pick would be the real selling point here.
Sure, No. 22 isn’t a high-end pick, but it would pose another opportunity for the Pistons to take on another Sasser-type player, who came in and likely exceeded expectations in year one. Perhaps, having another pick in the first round helps Detroit feel more confident in moving off their top-five pick, allowing them to bring in a notable veteran.
The Pistons have plenty of options this summer. Anything could and should be on the table. While all signs currently point to Detroit valuing Sasser high, there is no telling where the new leadership will lead the franchise.