NBA All-Star Votes Reveals Cade Cunningham’s Standing
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is approaching, and the Detroit Pistons have a player in the running as a potential participant.
The former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, was revealed to be a top ten guard with the first fan returns made public.
According to the NBA, Cunningham has finished with the sixth-most votes for the guard position in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham beats out Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Poole, Tyler Herro, and Derrick White.
The Pistons veteran trails Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and LaMelo Ball.
With over 247,000 votes, Cunningham is in a good spot. With fan votes accounting for 50 percent of the decision, Cunningham is off to a good start for his campaign.
Fan voting runs through January 20th. The rest will be decided by players and coaches afterward.
While Cunningham’s progress has been stellar enough to earn him a big payday over the summer, he’s been better than ever in 2024-2025. Through 29 games, Cunningham has posted averages of 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He is among the league leaders in assists and triple-doubles.
Along with his scoring production and playmaking, Cunningham has shot threes at a career-high clip, knocking down 37 percent of his attempts on seven per game.
So far this season, the Pistons are 15-18, which places them ninth in the Eastern Conference. As they remain in postseason contention, Cunningham has received a lot of credit for their major turnaround after winning 14 games all of last season.
The last time the Pistons had an All-Star was during the 2018-2019 season when the trade acquisition Blake Griffin landed in the game. Cunningham is on pace to become the next one.